ROME May 10 Shoppers can buy a half-tonne box
of pasta from Thursday at supermarkets in Turkey, but not in the
world's spaghetti capital of Italy.
Too heavy and too big for the shopping trolley, delivery is
included in the price.
Italy's Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, and
Turkey's Migros Ticaret supermarket chain teamed up to produce
the mega box of penne pasta, which sells for 999 Turkish lira
($560), for charity.
Guiness World Records have declared the cardboard box - at
1-and-a-half metres high and well over a metre wide - the
biggest pasta box ever produced, Parma-based Barilla said.
The boxes will be sold at supermarkets in Istanbul, Edirne
and the resort port city of Bodrum. All revenues from the sales
of the massive cartons will go to the United Nations Children's
Fund (UNICEF).
Turkey consumes 450,000 tonnes of pasta per year, and is the
world's No. 5 producer.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Paul Casciato)