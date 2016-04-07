(Adds detail)
ROME, April 7 World food prices edged up in
March, as sharp rises in sugar and vegetable oil more than
offset a plunge in dairy prices, the United Nations' food agency
said on Thursday.
Food prices are near a seven-year low after four consecutive
annual declines, and are expected to be dragged even lower this
year by slowing growth in the global economy.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price
index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals,
oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 151.0 points
in March against a downwardly revised 149.5 points in February.
March's reading is the highest so far this year, but food
prices on international markets were still almost 12 percent
lower than a year earlier, FAO said.
Expectations of a larger sugar production deficit and
reports of more raw sugar being used to make ethanol in Brazil
drove sugar prices up 17.1 percent to their highest since
November 2014.
Vegetable oil prices jumped 6.3 percent, propelled by
surging palm oil prices on prolonged dry weather in Malaysia and
Indonesia, the world's main producers.
The dairy price index fell to its lowest level since June
2009, led by plummeting butter and cheese prices.
FAO gave its first forecast for world cereals output in
2016-17 at 2.521 billion tonnes, which would be 4 million tonnes
lower than last year but still the third-highest on record.
Large inventory levels and relatively sluggish global demand
are likely to keep market conditions for staple food grains
stable for at least another season, FAO said.
The slight forecast decline in world cereals production is
largely due to expectations that wheat output will be some 20
million tonnes lower than last year, at 712.7 million tonnes.
The decline is mostly due to smaller plantings in Russia and
Ukraine, which have both been hit by dry weather.
Global cereal utilisation is expected to rise only modestly
but still exceed production, leaving world stocks 3.9 percent
lower annually at 611 million tonnes.
