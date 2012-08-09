* FAO food price index rebounds, UN sees potential for
crisis
* Large buying spree revives 2007/08 scare
* Corn use along human, animal food chain throws up wider
problems
* Wealthier countries to face higher prices for longer
By Veronica Brown
LONDON, Aug 9 Attempts by major food importing
nations to shelter their populations from the effects of a U.S.
drought may make a bad situation worse, five y e ars after the
last jump in crop prices provoked rioting in some of the world's
most fragile states.
Many governments have watched on the sidelines as drought in
the U.S. farm belt sent prices of corn (maize) soybeans and
wheat soaring, hoping that the market would eventually ease.
However, their nerve seems to have broken with Mexico, the
world's second biggest corn importer which suffered "tortilla
riots" in 2007, making a huge purchase last week.
With fears growing that drought will also cut the wheat
harvest in the Black Sea region, buyers in the turbulent Middle
East are now also pouring on to the markets.
"A cascade effect is not inconceivable and may well be
taking place - wheat prices have shot up nearly 50 percent since
the beginning of July," said J.Peter Pham, a director with U.S.
think tank the Atlantic Council.
"If such proves to be the case, some of the most fragile
states may well be shaken," added Pham, who also advises U.S.
and European governments on strategic issues.
In 2007/08, food prices rose when a jump in oil - which
pushed up production costs such as for chemical fertilisers -
mixed lethally with speculation on commodity markets and export
restrictions imposed by some leading agricultural nations.
The resulting food emergency hurt the world's poor worst,
provoking unrest from Egypt to Mozambique and Mexico. However,
prices soon crumbled spectacularly as the global economy slowed,
oil fell again and markets bet on lower demand for commodities.
This time around the problem is simpler, some have argued,
blaming the drought in the United States, a leading world
producer of corn, wheat and soybeans.
Global grain prices saw a fierce rally in June and July,
with corn and soybean prices rising 50 and 20 percent
respectively. Wheat also jumped around 50 percent due to the
worst drought U.S. Drought in more than half a century.
July was the hottest month in the continental United States
on record, beating the devastating Dust Bowl summer of 1936 when
drought and bad farming practices of the time led to soil
blowing away in vast clouds.
Analysts expect this year's drought, the worst since 1956,
to yield the smallest corn crop in five years.
The effects are profound, as corn is not only used directly
for making food. It is also fed to livestock for meat production
and used to make ethanol, demand for which is strong as
governments try to meet targets for moving towards biofuels and
reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
Several bodies including humanitarian agencies, governments
and food companies concluded that the latest price surge was not
as serious as in 2007/08. For instance, Nestle, the world's
biggest food group, said it expected raw material prices to ease
in the second half of 2012.
Earlier this year the United Nations food agency also played
down the problem, but on Thursday it acknowledged the risks.
"Prices have the potential to increase further," the Food
and Agriculture Organisation's senior economist and grain
analyst Abdolreza Abbassian told Reuters. "There is potential
for a situation to develop like we had back in 2007/08."
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, was up 6 percent from June, after three months of
declines.
Wheat output is also looking shaky as drought blights large
producers such as Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, and raises the
risk that they might impose export bans to hold down prices on
their home markets.
Weather woes are also showing up in other significant wheat
producers Australia and India.
LESSONS LEARNED?
Governments in large importing countries, which were shaken
by unrest last time, had held off from making major purchases of
grain as prices bubbled but now they are jumping back in to keep
their stocks healthy and their populations satisfied.
The Mexican government, keen to avoid a repeat of the
tortilla riots when corn prices jumped, has tried to secure
lower corn prices by purchasing in bulk, buying a massive 1.516
million tonnes last week.
In 2007 tortillas cost on average 5.73 pesos per kilo and
today they're 9.76 pesos per kilo, according to data from the
economy ministry.
"I don't see social problems because the government is very
focused on controlling the price of something that is an
integral piece of the Mexican diet. They'll keep protecting the
people," said Alvaro Ley, head of AMEG, the Mexican meat
fatteners association.
However, dealers say the Mexican tactic could touch off a
frenzy of buying by other countries wrongfooted by the U.S.
drought. Iran, Algeria and Jordan are all shopping for grain
this week.
One notable absentee so far is leading wheat buyer Egypt,
which snaps up more than 10 million tonnes a year.
Pham noted that Egypt, which is still experiencing social
and political tensions following last year's revolution, gets a
quarter of what it consumes from the United States.
"Any upward movement in U.S. wheat prices will have
significant impact on the lives of ordinary Egyptians, nearly
half of whom subsist on less than two dollars a day," he added.
HIGHER PRICES, FOR LONGER
Economists expect to see fewer changes in diets as a result
of the corn and soy-led rally than they did in 2007-08, when
consumers in poorer areas of the Middle East, North Africa and
Asia found alternative food supplies as rice and wheat soared.
High corn and soybean prices will trickle down to meat
consumers in wealthier countries, still reeling from the
financial crisis, as crops are used to feed livestock.
"The human implications of this are probably very different
than the 2008 run-up in prices," said Pat Westhoff, director of
the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute.
While the world's poor respond to higher food prices by
finding something cheaper or simply eating less, many consumers
in wealthier countries can afford to pay more, so demand holds
up better. This indicates corn and soybean prices could stay
stronger for longer.
Meat and other food producers in Japan, the world's biggest
corn importer, will bear the brunt of the rally as the cost of
feeding livestock rises, but deflationary pressures in the
domestic market mean they cannot proportionately raise prices of
beef and pork for consumers.
Feed mills are trying to offset the problem by increasing
the use of corn from Brazil, Chinese soymeal in cattle feed and
domestically produced and stockpiled soybeans for Tofu, but
alternatives are limited.
Hog farmers in China, which accounts for 60 percent of the
soybean traded across the world, are already facing higher feed
costs with domestic soymeal prices hitting a record
high of 4,048 yuan a tonne earlier this month.
Drought is also affecting parts of Europe including Spain,
whose wheat harvest is expected to fall by over a quarter this
year from 2011. Spain's debt crisis has exacerbated the problem,
all but cutting off lines of credit to any other than the
largest grains trading houses.
Domestic grain stocks are low and enough to last only until
late August, according to Miquel Angel Berges, an analyst at
agricultural exchange Mercolleida.
"It could be a major problem as many small and medium-sized
businesses don't have the resources to finance themselves... we
could see slaughterhouses and meat producers start to close by
year-end if we don't see a return to June prices," he said.
Food price pressures are also simmering in parts of Africa.
While inflation in much of the region remains below peaks scaled
in 2008, there are worrying signs costs related to the crop
pipeline might not subside as quickly as they did in 2009.
In South Africa, the continent's biggest economy and corn
producer, the inflation measure used by the central bank for
monetary policy was 5.5 percent in June compared with 11.6
percent at the same point in 2008.
Almost no economist sees South African inflation racing next
year to 13 percent, as it did in mid-2008, but many see food
price pressures continuing to erode the household incomes of the
country's poor.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul and Sarah Mcfarlane in
London, Catherine Hornby in Rome, Maeda in Tokyo, Naveen Thukral
in Singapore, Sabrina Mao in Beijing; KT Arasu and Tom Polansek
in Chicago, Gabriel Stargardter in Mexico, Ed Stoddard in
Johannesburg, Amanda Cooper and Nigel Davies in Madrid; Editing
by David Stamp)