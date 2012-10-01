MILAN Oct 1 Building strategic agricultural
stocks to curb market volatility, as proposed by France, is not
the most effective way to tame food prices, EU Development
Commissioner Andris Piebalgs said on Monday.
"I believe it is one of the instruments but it is not the
most effective," Piebalgs told Reuters in an interview on the
sidelines of an international cooperation conference in Milan.
"The answer to food insecurity is sufficient food production
in the world's poorest regions," he said, adding that increasing
investments in agriculture was the best way to keep a lid on
prices.
"Resilience in farming, access to water, fighting against
climate change, crops, access to the markets -- it's a lot of
elements, one element does not help sufficiently," he said.
The worst drought in more than 50 years in the United States
has sent corn and soybean prices to record highs over the summer
and, coupled with drought in Russia and other Black Sea
exporting countries, has raised fears of a global food crisis
like the one that led to rioting in poor countries in 2008.
Food prices have fallen back in the past few weeks but
Piebalgs said there was no room for complacency.
"Globally food prices are now not a matter of concern in the
short term but there are problems in Sahel, continuing problems
in the Horn of Africa and other regions," he said, also
mentioning Haiti. "The situation remains very vulnerable."
