ROME, Jan 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Record harvests
and falling oil prices have helped to push food prices to a
four-year low, improving the affordability of food in nearly
three quarters of countries surveyed, according to data from the
Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
The new Global Food Security Index shows that world food
prices dropped 2.8 percent between September and November, 2014.
Food became more affordable in 79 out of 109 countries, with
Hungary and Botswana seeing the biggest improvements in
affordability.
Global food prices fell across all commodities except
cereals, with the most dramatic declines in dairy and sugar
prices, according to UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation
(FAO).
World soybean production will reach an all-time high in
2014-15, and corn output is on track to beat all previous
records, the EIU reported.
"Supplies and stocks of the major grains are very strong,
which will push global prices lower in 2015," Leo Abruzzese, the
EIU's Global Forecasting Director, said in a statement.
"The 60 percent decline in the price of crude oil since July
also is good news for food security. During the last 25 years,
food and energy prices have tracked each other closely, so
cheaper crude oil usually means more affordable food."
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell)