ROME Jan 8 Global food prices fell in December,
the United Nations food agency said on Thursday, with dairy and
meat prices weaker and vegetable oil and sugar prices hit by
lower demand for biofuels, while cereals remained steady,
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index,
which measures monthly price changes for a basket of cereals,
oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 188.6 points in
December, down 3.2 points or 1.7 percent from November.
Vegetable oil prices were lower as demand for palm oil as a
biofuel declined, hit by weaker crude oil prices, a factor which
also hit sugar prices. Dairy prices also fell as export stocks
rose on the back of weaker demand from major importers including
Russia and China. The meat price index was hit by lower prices
for beef and mutton from Oceania and pork in Europe.
Only cereal prices remained steady, with FAO's cereal price
index averaging 183.9 points in December, up 0.4 percent from
November, with stronger wheat prices offsetting a marked fall in
rice prices.
Over the full year, the World Food Price Index averaged 202
points, down 3.7 percent from 2013, with the biggest annual
falls seen in cereals, which were down 12.5 percent, dairy
products, down 7.7 percent, oils, down 6.2 percent and sugar,
down 3.8 percent.
Only the Meat Price Index showed an increase, rising by 8.1
percent from 2013.
