April 29 Spain's El Celler De Can Roca edged
past Denmark's Noma and Italy's Osteria Francescana to be named
the world's best restaurant on Monday in a ceremony in London.
The restaurant owned by the three Roca brothers Joan, Jordi
and Josep, captured the top spot on The World's 50 Best
Restaurants list organized by Britain's Restaurant magazine and
sponsored by the mineral water company S.Pellegrino & Acqua
Panna.
Another Spanish eatery, Mugaritz, in San Sebastian, and New
York's Eleven Madison Park rounded out the top five.
"El Celler de Can Roca in Girona has long been hailed as one
of Spain's most exciting places to eat, and having spent two
years at No. 2 on the list, the three brothers have swapped
places with Denmark's Noma, which held the top ranking for the
last three years," organizers said in a statement.
"The Roca brothers' restaurant has gained global acclaim for
its combination of Catalan dishes and cutting-edge techniques
and the passion that they share for hospitality," it added.
Spanish restaurants captured three of the top 10 spots and
five on the entire list announced at London's Guildhall. Arzak,
also in San Sebastian, came in at No. 8, just behind London's
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, which was seventh.
D.O.M. in Sao Paulo, Brazil, placed sixth, while Steirereck
in Vienna, Austria, was ninth and Vendome in Bergisch Gladbach,
Germany, was tenth.
Chef Grant Achatz, from Alinea in Chicago, which was 15th on
the list, was presented with the Chef's Choice Award.
Britain's Restaurant Magazine has published the annual list
since 2002.
In addition to Eleven Madison Park and Alinea, the United
States had four other restaurants on the list, including Per Se
at No. 11, Le Bernardin at 19 and Daniel at 29, all in New York
City, and The French Laundry in Yountville, California.
L'Arpege in Paris was France's top restaurant, coming in at
No. 16. Like the United States, France had six restaurants on
the list, the highest number.
Astrid y Gaston in Lima, Peru, was the top South American
restaurant at No. 14, having risen 21 places since last year,
while Narisawa in Tokyo topped Asian eateries at No. 20.
Australia's Attica in Melbourne was 21 and a new entry on
the list.
Nadia Santini from the Dal Pescatore restaurant in Italy was
named The Veuve Clicquot World's Best Female Chef.
The One To Watch Award was given to South Africa's The Test
Kitchen in Cape Town.
The list is compiled from the votes of The Diners Club
World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, which includes 900
international leaders in the restaurant industry.
