By Belinda Goldsmith
| LONDON, April 28
LONDON, April 28 Danish restaurant Noma was
crowned the world's best restaurant on Monday, pipping last
year's Spanish winner to reclaim the increasingly influential
title it held for three straight years that guarantees a waiting
list for diners.
Noma's chef-owner Rene Redzepi, 36, with his new Nordic
cuisine, knocked Spain's El Celler De Can Roca into second place
at an award ceremony at London's Guildhall attended by
influential chefs and food writers from around the globe.
Noma in Copenhagen won the top award for three years from
2010 until 2012, with its menu boasting original dishes such as
sea urchin toast, beef tartar and ants, and pear and kale.
"Redzepi's meticulous attention to detail, innovative
approach to foraging and experimentation with fermentation - all
driven by passion and a relentless curiosity - has once again
brought his restaurant to the pinnacle," the organisers said.
Spain's El Celler de Can Roca, run by the three brothers,
slipped back into second place. The list featured seven Spanish
restaurants including Mugaritz at No. 6 and fellow San Sebastian
establishment Arzak remaining at No. 8.
Avant-garde Italian chef Massimo Bottura's Osteria
Francescana in Modena kept third place for a second year
running.
New York's Eleven Madison Park moved up one spot to No. 4 to
claim the Best Restaurant in North America.
The top 50 list featured seven U.S. restaurants including
Alinea in Chicago, Per Se in New York, and newcomer Coi from San
Francisco, The U.S. Restaurant Saison in San Francisco scooped
up The One To Watch Award.
For the first time, Britain had two restaurants in the top
10 with London's Dinner by experimental chef Heston Blumenthal
in fifth place, up two spots from a year ago, and Brett Graham's
The Ledbury in London's Notting Hill rising three spots from
last year to 10th.
Alex Atala's D.O.M in Sao Paulo placed 7th this year to once
again be named Best Restaurant in South America with Atala also
receiving the Chefs' Choice Award for 2014.
Helena Rizzo from Mani in Sao Paulo took home the Veuve
Clicquot World's Best Female Chef Award while her restaurant
rose 10 places to 36th spot.
Asia had seven restaurants on the list with its top eatery
Nahm in Bangkok, Thailand, run by Australian chef David Thompson
in 13th place while Gaggan, also in Bangkok, a modern Indian
restaurant, was ranked 17th.
The World's 50 Best Restaurants list organized by Britain's
Restaurant magazine and sponsored by mineral water company
S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna was only launched in 2002 but is
rivalling the culinary stars awarded by the Michelin guides.
The Michelin guides were founded in 1900 as handbooks for
motorists but became the benchmark of good food after the
introducing a star-rating system in 1926, publishing regular
updates on thousands of restaurants in a list of countries.
The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards, owned by Restaurant
magazine publisher William Reed Business Media, is just one
list a year compiled by about 900 key leaders in the restaurant
industry but its awards are now coveted in the industry.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by David Gregorio)