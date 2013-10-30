Oct 30 The Maison Lameloise in the Burgundy
region of France has been chosen as the world's favourite
restaurant by reviewers posting ratings on TripAdvisor, the
travel website said on Wednesday.
Colicchio and Sons Main Dining Room in New York City came in
second on the "Travellers' Choice of Fine Dining Restaurants
Worldwide" list, while Le Cinq in Paris made number three.
The selections are based on how many reviews the restaurants
have received recently, the volume of reviews overall and how
many of them gave favourable ratings, Hayley Coleman, a public
relations consultant for TripAdvisor, said.
Here are the top 10 rankings worldwide, followed by the top
10 for Europe:
Travellers' Choice Favourite Fine Dining Restaurants
Worldwide:
1. Maison Lameloise, Chagny, France
2. Colicchio and Sons Main Dining Room, New York City
3. Le Cinq, Paris, France
4. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain
5. Caprice, Hong Kong, China
6. Funky Gourmet, Athens, Greece
7. Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons, Great Milton, United
Kingdom
8. Cum Quibus, San Gimignano, Italy
9. Voila Bistrot, Paraty, Brazil
10.Passion by Martin Berasategui at Paradisus Palma Real,
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Travellers' Choice Favourite Fine Dining Restaurants Europe:
1. Maison Lameloise, Chagny, France
2. Le Cinq, Paris, France
3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain
4. Funky Gourmet, Athens, Greece
5. Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons, Great Milton, United
Kingdom
6. Cum Quibus, San Gimignano, Italy
7. MacNean Restaurant, Blacklion, Ireland
8. Restaurant Regis & Jacques Marcon,
Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid,
France
9. Gidleigh Park, Chagford, United Kingdom
10. Martin Berasategui, Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)