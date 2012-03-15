WASHINGTON, March 15 School districts will
be able to opt out of ammonia-treated beef filler that
detractors have dubbed "pink slime," the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday.
The filler triggered a public outcry last week when the
Internet news source The Daily reported that 7 million pounds
(3.2 million kg) of the product would appear in school lunches
this spring.
The USDA is responding to calls from school districts to be
given more choices in purchases of ground beef products, it said
in a statement.
"Due to customer demand, the department will be adjusting
procurement specifications for the next school year so schools
can have additional options in procuring ground beef product,"
the USDA said.
The department said it only bought products for the program
that were safe, nutritious and affordable, including those
containing the filler, also known as "lean finely textured
beef."
The USDA, schools and school districts plan to buy the
treated meat from South Dakota's Beef Products Inc.
The BPI product makes up about 6.5 percent of the 112 million
pounds (51 million kg) of ground beef that has been contracted
for the National School Lunch Program, the USDA has said.
The department oversees the program, which buys about 20
percent of products served in U.S. schools. The rest is bought
directly by schools or school districts.
Fast-food chain McDonald's stopped
putting the USDA-approved ammonia-treated meat into its
hamburgers in August after a number of food activists, including
celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, drew attention to the additive.
Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Republican, praised the
USDA's move in a statement but called for more details on food
labels about the beef product.