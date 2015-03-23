ROME, March 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Developing
countries are pumping livestock full of antibiotics at such a
startling rate that they are dramatically increasing the risk of
creating drug-resistant "super bugs", scientists warned on
Monday.
Antibiotic use in animals is expected to surge by two thirds
globally between 2010 and 2030, while doubling in emerging
giants like China, Brazil, India and Russia, according to a
Princeton University study.
It warned that the practice is pushing us closer to a time
when common infections could become a death sentence because
they will no longer respond to drugs.
Consumption of meat, milk and eggs is growing fast in many
developing and middle-income countries.
Urbanisation, increased wealth and changing diets mean
industrial livestock producers are expanding rapidly.
They are relying on antibiotics to keep disease at bay in
the short-term, said co-author Tim Robinson, a scientist with
the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).
But the systematic use of low doses on livestock is creating
"perfect conditions to grow resistant bacteria", he told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Bacteria like E. coli and salmonella are already becoming
resistant to antibiotics, Robinson said, increasing fears that
these diseases will endanger humans.
Passed from animals to people through food contamination,
direct contact or the broader environment, antibiotic resistant
bacteria will make it harder for doctors to treat basic
infections or other ailments, he said.
The study by experts from Princeton, ILRI and the National
Institutes of Health is the first to measure global antibiotic
consumption by livestock.
Asia is the main region of concern as this is where demand
for livestock products is growing dramatically while regulations
governing antibiotic use in animals are either non-existent or
not publicly available, scientists say.
China's livestock industry alone could soon be consuming
nearly one third of the world's antibiotics.
The five countries with the largest projected increases in
antibiotics consumption are Myanmar (205 percent), Nigeria (163
percent), Peru (160 percent) and Vietnam (157 percent).
Increasing food production for the estimated 805 million
people who go to bed hungry every night will require a new
approach that is less reliant on intensive, antiobiotic-fuelled
breeding, Robinson said.
"Poor livestock producers aren't responsible for this
problem, it's the big firms rushing to meet demand in the
growing cities," he added.
But the poor will be worst affected if resistant bacteria
transfer to humans more often, he said, because they will be the
least able to afford the bigger and more frequent doses of drugs
required to fight infections.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault, Editing by Emma Batha)