* Food security strategy to focus on smallholder farmers
* Narrowing gender gap could help 100 mln out of poverty
* Producer organizations would help small farmers adapt
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Dec 14 A policy aimed at ensuring
future security of food supplies must centre around the world's
500 million smallholder producers, many of whom are women who
farm less than two hectares of land, a leading United Nations
official said on Wednesday.
"Unless they are at the centre of the future strategies for
food security, we will not get it right," David Nabarro, the UN
Secretary-General's special representative for Food Security and
Nutrition said.
Nabarro said the food security challenge was about ensuring
access as well as expanding production over the coming years.
"Our main concern right now is with the very unequal access
to the food which is already being produced. Although there is
enough food to go around right now, over 900 million people are
chronically hungry," he said, at an event organized to coincide
with a Chatham House conference on Food Security.
Ann Tutwiler, deputy director-general (for knowledge) at the
UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, told the conference that
improving the productivity of women farmers was a key goal.
She noted that studies in Burkina Faso showed women
smallholder farmers had access to fewer inputs such as
fertilizers, resulting in an average drop in yields for sorghum,
for example, of 41 percent.
"If we narrow that (gender) gap, we can help more than 100
million people out of poverty and hunger," said Shenggen Fan,
director general of the International Food Policy Research
Institute.
HIDDEN HUNGER
Fan said around two billion people were affected by "hidden
hunger" as they don't get the micronutrients they need. This can
damage health and mental development.
"The challenges remain, particularly as the population
continues to grow," adding some projections suggested there
would be more than 10 billion people by the end of the century.
"Business as usual is not enough. New technologies are
needed and they have to be smallholder friendly, environmentally
friendly and gender friendly," he said, adding women farmers had
less access to land, water and agricultural services.
UN's Nabarro said smallholder farmers were "the most
important actors" in determining the ways in which water, land
and energy were available for future generations.
"They can prove to be very effective as custodians of the
environment. They can also, if they are not helped, have a
negative impact on the environment," he said.
Nabarro said smallholder farmers were most easily able to
improve production if they are helped to organize into groups
such as co-operatives.
Michael Nkonu, Executive Director, Fairtrade Africa said
investment in production organizations was a key priority.
"Producer organizations are going to be a key area of making
the change and we need to continue to focus on that," he told
the conference.
(editing by Jane Baird)