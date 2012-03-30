By Lisa Baertlein and Martinne Geller
| LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 30
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 30 Wendy's Co
says it never has used so-called "pink slime" in its
hamburgers and ran ads in eight major daily newspapers around
the United States on Friday to let diners know that.
The nation's second-largest hamburger chain is the latest
company to join the public relations war over so-called "pink
slime" -- an ammonia-treated beef filler product that the meat
industry calls "finely textured beef" -- that is at the center
of one of the biggest U.S. food fights in recent history.
Under pressure from consumers and food activists such as
British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, restaurants and retailers
ranging from McDonald's Corp to Wal-Mart Stores Inc
have either stopped using the filler or reduced its use.
The Wendy's ad -- which appeared in USA Today, the Chicago
Tribune and other newspapers -- plays on the chain's popular
catch phrase from the 1980s, reading: "Where's The Pure Beef? At
Wendy's, that's where!"
"We have never used lean finely textured beef (pink slime)
because it doesn't meet our high quality standards," Wendy's
spokesman Bob Bertini told Reuters.
The move from Wendy's came after Beef Products Inc (BPI) --
the biggest producer of the filler at the center of the food
fight -- t ook out newspaper ads this week featuring testimonials
from health experts attesting to the product's safety.
A handful of the top U.S. packaged foods companies also told
Reuters that their products do not include the controversial
filler.
ConAgra Foods Inc said it does not purchase any of
what the meat industry calls "finely textured beef" in its
products, which include Chef Boyardee canned pastas, Slim Jim
meat sticks and Hebrew National hot dogs.
Likewise Sara Lee Corp, maker of Jimmy Dean
sausages, Ball Park hotdogs and Hillshire Farm lunch meat, said
it does not use any of the product.
Kraft Foods Inc said none of its Oscar Mayer beef
products, including bologna and hot dogs, are made with "pink
slime".
MEAT MARKETING BLITZ
Supporters of the meat industry this week fought back,
calling the product safe to eat.
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad appeared with U.S. Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack in Des Moines, Iowa, at a press conference
and said consumer activists were conducting a "smear campaign"
against meat producers.
Vilsack said the agency would stick with its recent
announcement allowing school districts to choose whether they
wanted hamburger with filler for school lunches.
Three Republican governors - Rick Perry of Texas, Sam
Brownback of Kansas and Terry Branstad from Iowa -- as well as
two lieutenant governors also toured a BPI plant in South Souix
City, Nebraska, as part of the beef industry's marketing blitz.
Marion Nestle, a food activist and author of "Food
Politics", and Seattle food safety lawyer Bill Marler said they
also received calls from BPI supporters.
"This is breathtakingly high-level - and perhaps
unprecedented - support for the public relations troubles of a
private food company," Nestle said on her blog.
While large grocers such as Kroger Co, Safeway Inc
and Supervalu Inc also have stopped selling the
product, regional grocery chain, Hy-Vee Inc, said it reversed
its ban and would sell beef with and without the filler.