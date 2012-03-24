(Refiled to fix typo in headline)
By Carey Gillam
Kansas City, March 24 Every time someone
calls former U.S. government scientist Gerald Zirnstein a
whistleblower, he cringes a little.
When he coined the term "Pink Slime" to describe the
unlabeled and unappetizing bits of cartilage and other
chemically-treated scrap meat going into U.S. ground beef,
Zirnstein was a microbiologist at the U.S. Department of
Agriculture. He made the slime reference to a fellow scientist
in an internal - and he thought private - email.
But that email later became public, and with it came an
explosion of outrage from consumer groups. Descriptions of a mix
of fatty beef by-products and connective tissue, ground up and
treated with ammonium hydroxide, then blended with ground beef
have led the nation's largest supermarket chains to ban the
product.
McDonald's said it would stop buying hamburger containing
what the industry calls "finely textured beef," and the USDA has
said school districts can opt out of feeding it to children.
For food safety advocates, the campaign to reject Pink Slime
has been wildly successful. Zirnstein said even though he never
intended to publicize this issue, he does hope the furor will
bring about change.
"You look through the regulations and a lot of that stuff
was never approved for hamburger. It was under the radar," said
the 54-year-old Zirnstein, who lives outside Washington, D.C.
with his wife and 2-year-old son.
"It's cheating. It's economic fraud," he said in a telephone
interview.
Zirnstein, who worked in a meat plant growing up in Kansas,
said the situation came to his attention a decade ago. In 2002,
he was working as a USDA food scientist and was assigned to a
project to determine what was going into ground beef and whether
the ingredients met federal regulations.
PET FOOD AND COOKING OIL
At the same time, the beef industry was asking the
government to endorse a new product they called "lean finely
textured beef" that was largely trimmings typically used for pet
food and cooking oil.
The trimmings were treated with ammonia to kill dangerous
bacteria.
USDA officials approved the processed product. Zirnstein was
disgusted, and made his opinion known to co-workers in an email
that called the processed product "pink slime."
The email was later released to the New York Times as part
of a Freedom of Information request for a 2009 investigative
article on food safety. The newspaper article mentioned the
slime reference in passing.
"Nobody did anything (about pink slime). USDA dropped the
ball again. The meat industry soft sold it," said Zirnstein, who
left USDA and took a job as an industry consultant but now is
unemployed.
The issue got renewed life when British celebrity chef Jamie
Oliver, who advocates for American children to eat healthier
food, devoted an episode of his television show to the topic in
April last year.
Disgusted by the product, consumer activist
organizations, food safety blogs and the media have pounced on
the issue. More than a million people have watched a YouTube
video of Oliver's show, an online petition has begun and
consumers have complained to major grocery companies.
The American Meat Institute says the product is 98 percent
lean beef and USDA continues to say it is safe. But that has not
stopped a parade of major supermarket chains and fast food
companies from spurning the product.
"The whole thing went viral ... Just blew the top off
everything," said Zirnstein.
Zirnstein said he worried at first about being deemed a
whistleblower, but now does not care.
"I am really an involuntary whistleblower," he said. But he
added, "It looks like pink slime. That is what I said."
Asked if he and his family still eat hamburgers, Zirnstein
sighed.
"The labels aren't clear, so we don't eat it. That's the
thing," he said. "It isn't freaking labeled."
