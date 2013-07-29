July 29 Downtime maintenance schedules for selected U.S. soybean processing plants, according to processors, cash traders and brokers contacted by Reuters. * = Indicates downtime confirmed by the company. + = Indicates a plant may be closed or operating at reduced capacity due to poor crushing margins or slow sales. Soybean crushings provided by the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) based on member data. Not all plants listed are members of NOPA. States listed may not exactly correlate with NOPA regions. Best efforts are made to confirm with plant owners the downtime information provided by market sources. COMPANY LOCATION DOWNTIME NOPA CRUSHINGS (1,000 bu) ============================================================================== NOPA region: Illinois Jun'13 May'13 Jun'12 13,779 14,860 19,027 Plants in Illinois ADM Decatur, IL (East) n/a Decatur, IL (West) n/a Galesburg n/a Quincy n/a Bunge Cairo March 21-31; two weeks in May Cargill Bloomington n/a Incobrasa Gilman March 18-22 Solae Company Gibson City Three weeks in April ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOPA region: Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan Jun'13 May'13 Jun'12 23,231 25,005 28,790 Plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan ADM Fostoria, OH Last week of May, a week in late June Frankfort, IN May 13-20 Bunge Bellevue, OH May 8-26 Decatur, IN n/a Delphos, OH n/a Morristown, IN Down to one of two extractors as of April 1 Cargill *Lafayette, IN Idling in mid-May Sidney, OH April 19 to May 8 CGB *Mt. Vernon, IN Last half of May Louis Dreyfus Claypool, IN April 15-19 Zeeland Soya Zeeland, MI April 21-25 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOPA Region: Southeast Jun'13 May'13 Jun'12 17,439 18,632 17,983 Plants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland ADM Kershaw, SC Five days in September Valdosta, GA Two weeks in September Bunge Decatur, AL Aug 2-16 Cargill Fayetteville, NC n/a Gainesville, GA n/a Raleigh, NC n/a Carolina Soya Estill, SC n/a Owensboro Grain Owensboro, KY n/a Perdue Farms Salisbury, MD n/a ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOPA region: Southwest Jun'13 May'13 Jun'12 20,985 23,626 26,085 Plants in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana ADM Fremont, NE 10 days in August Lincoln, NE June 3-10 Deerfield, MO Seven days in September Mexico, MO n/a Clarksdale, MS n/a Helena, AR n/a Little Rock, AR n/a AGP Hastings, NE n/a St. Joseph, MO May 2-23 Bunge *Emporia, KS May 1 until autumn harvest Destrehan, LA n/a Cargill Kansas City, MO n/a Wichita, KS n/a Grain Sts. Soya West Point, NE n/a Riceland Stuttgart, AR n/a ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOPA region: Iowa Jun'13 May'13 Jun'12 31,070 28,047 29,364 Plants in Iowa ADM Des Moines n/a AGP Eagle Grove July 8 to Sept 25 Emmetsburg May 2-9 Manning May 24-31 Mason City April 21 to May 2 Sergeant Bluff May 13-29 Sheldon n/a Bunge Council Bluffs July 12-22 Cargill Cedar Rapids East: May 10-23 West: April 27 to May 4 Iowa Falls April 12-29 Sioux City n/a Creston Creston n/a ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOPA region: Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota Jun'13 May'13 Jun'12 12,547 12,460 12,907 Plants in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota ADM Enderlin, ND n/a Mankato, MN May 3-12 AGP Dawson, MN April 15-19 CHS Mankato, MN April 21-26 Fairmont, MN May 5-10 Minn. Soybean Brewster, MN April 26 to May 10 S.D. Soybean Volga, SD n/a ============================================================================== TOTAL U.S.: Jun'13 May'13 Jun'12 119,051 122,631 134,156 Note: n/a = not available. LINKS: * CBOT soymeal futures prices * NOPA monthly U.S. soy crush * U.S. Census oil seed crush