By Manuel María Ruiz
| MADRID, July 17
MADRID, July 17 Soaring unemployment, rising
taxes and belt-tightening family budgets across Spain could
finally spell the end of the traditional Spanish lunch and
siesta.
The two-to-three-hour midday breaks with time built in for a
snooze during the hottest part of the day were once the Spanish
worker's universal way to beat the afternoon heat. But it is
becoming a luxury for cash-strapped employees who are working
longer hours and having to make do with less in the country's
steepest downturn since the 1930s.
Many Spaniards still start work at around 9 a.m., and don't
leave work until after 8 p.m., in part to allow for a long
lunch, and restaurants cater for them with three-course
set-price menus from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
But restaurants are being forced to rethink their formats
and pricing, as more workers opt for once frowned-upon
sandwiches at their screens, or lunch brought from home.
"You save a little every month and that's really good for
the family budget now the country's in crisis," said Margarita
Pallas, who works in a small shop in Calle Mallorca in
Barcelona.
The "siesta", the afternoon nap to cope with baking midday
heat, has practically died out, but many office workers still
take the time to eat a big meal together in groups and consider
lunchtime snacks less healthy and anti-social.
A typical 10-euro ($12.24) set menu in the Spanish capital
includes two savoury main courses, a beer or a glass or carafe
of wine, dessert and a coffee - good value compared to lunch in
many other European capitals.
The set meal was once the most popular format since lunch is
traditionally the largest meal of the day, supplemented by an
early light breakfast, a mid-morning snack, a mid afternoon tea
and a late light supper.
Restaurants, though, are shedding their faithful set-menu
clients in a country where one in four workers are jobless.
Those in work are being forced to tighten their belts to
compensate for family members out of work, tax rises and
continued economic uncertainty.
"The crisis has hit citizens so hard that people haven't had
any choice but to get over the embarrassment of taking food to
work and once someone has lost the shame factor, it makes it
easy for everyone else," said Rogelio Barahona, chef and owner
of the restaurant Urkiola Mendi in Madrid.
Barahona says restaurants like his which cater to lunching
office workers have lost 50 percent of sales during the crisis
and many are being forced to replace home-made cooking on site
with bought-in meals from bigger kitchens to save on costs.
"I pay my taxes, my suppliers, the rent and in order to pay
my staff I haven't earned a salary for the last year," said
Barahona.
Four years into Spain's economic downturn, with the country
now in its second recession, restaurants are offering cheaper
options like single dishes or cut-price menus using cheaper
ingredients in order to win customers back.
FAST FOOD AND DOGGY BAGS
Emilia Cordero, owner of the La Fuente del Collado in the
picturesque mountain town of Bustarviejo outside Madrid, says
she has never seen such an abrupt change in eating habits since
she opened her restaurant in the 1960s.
In the last few years, Cordero says new habits have crept in
to her restaurant include shared children's menus, people asking
for doggy bags, a single bottle of wine split between seven
people and even fast food.
"I used to sell four or five sirloin steaks in just one
weekend, but now, forget about it. I'll be lucky if I sell one a
week and we've even started offering hamburgers," she says.
The advertising industry reflects those changing habits in a
TV commercial for San Miguel alcohol-free beer. In the advert,
Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol, who plays for the Los Angeles
Lakers in the United States, asks to take his leftover meal with
him, almost unheard of in Spain until recently.
"The world is changing," says the voiceover.
Nor are schools immune to the changes. Spanish school
children, who have classes until 4-5 p.m. every day, still eat a
three-course meal during their two-hour lunch break.
State-run schools charge as much as 150 euros a month for a
full meal leading some struggling parents to send children to
class with packed lunches, a move resisted by staff.
Part of the problem is logistical, with soaring summer
temperatures forcing some schools to buy fridges to store food
brought from home, though what has really fuelled the resistance
to the "Tupperware kids" - named after a brand of plastic food
containers - are concerns that they risk an imbalanced diet in a
country with rising child obesity rates.
"There's a risk that the kids start to change their eating
habits, because in Spain we eat a big meal at midday with a
lighter supper. The tupperware lunch is turning meal times on
its head and that's an important change for our culinary
culture," says mother-of-two Eloisa Hurtado who works closely
with her school's committee.
Some schools have even banned packed lunches, meaning those
on tighter budgets are forced to take their children home during
the dinner break. Hurtado admits this is not a solution as
budgets get tighter.
"Not all families have someone to pick their children up
midday," said Hurtado. "So what do those families do if we ban
packed lunches?"
($1 = 0.8170 euros)
