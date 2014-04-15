* Worldwide freeze order on Akhras's assets
By David Brough
LONDON, April 15 Britain's High Court has
ordered a 12 month jail term for a Syrian businessman, Tarif
Akhras, for contempt of court due to breach of contract in a
deal with Archer Daniels Midland for food imports to
Syria.
Akhras, a relative of the wife of Syrian leader Bashar al
Assad, had failed to pay $26 million to ADM for corn and
soybeans supplied by the commodities house for import to Syria
in 2011, according to ADM's lawyers.
Under five separate contracts with the Tarif Akhras Group,
the foodstuffs were shipped to Syrian port Tartous on two
vessels, they added.
Akhras, a Beirut resident and a well known commodities
trader, had recently paid $2 million of the debt.
"We now have this order in place, and we are taking steps to
enforce it," said Christopher Swart, partner for London lawyers
Holman Fenwick Willan acting for ADM, referring to the jail
order dated April 11.
Legal representatives of Akhras could not immediately be
reached for comment.
ADM sold the foodstuffs to the Tarif Akhras Group before
imposition of EU and Swiss sanctions against Akhras for giving
support to Syrian authorities.
In October lawyers for Holman Fenwick Willan won a worldwide
freezing order against Akhras, in relation to the outstanding
payment.
The freezing order prohibited Akhras of disposing of his
assets worldwide up to the value of $26 million.
The prohibition includes Akhras's interests in a number of
Syrian companies in which he is associated and is believed to
trade, including Al Fagir for Trade Co, Tarif Akhras and
Partners, and Middle East Factories Co.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by William Hardy)