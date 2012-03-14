* Syria's grain output down 10 pct in 2011
* About 1.4 mln people are food insecure in Syria-WFP
* Economic downturn to hit Syria's commercial import
capacity
MILAN, March 14 Syria, hit by a civil
unrest, needs to raise cereals import by about a third in the
current marketing year after its local grain output 10 percent
dropped in 2011, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO) said on Wednesday.
"Continued civil unrest in the Syrian Arab Republic since
mid-March 2011 has raised serious concern over the state of food
security, particularly for vulnerable groups," the FAO said in a
special alert note.
Syria should increase cereals imports by about 1 million
tonnes to some 4 million tonnes in the 2011/12 marketing year,
after the country's grain production fell to 4.2 million tonnes
in 2010 from about 4.7 million tonnes in 2010, the FAO said.
Syria relies on food imports for almost half of its total
domestic consumption, with wheat imports used for food while
maize and barley are used mainly for feed, the agency said.
Wheat output dropped 10 percent to 3.25 million tonnes in
Syria in 2011, the FAO said.
About 1.4 million people are affected by food insecurity
since the start of the unrest, mainly concentrated in hotspot
areas including Homs, Hama and Damascus, the FAO said citing
another UN body, the World Food Programme (WFP).
Earlier this month, the United Nations said it was preparing
food stocks for 1.5 million people in Syria deprived of basic
supplies after nearly a year of conflict.
The United Nations says forces of Syria's President Bashar
al-Assad have killed more than 8,000 people in their drive to
crush the uprising. Assad's forces attacked the southern city of
Deraa on Wednesday.
The FAO said the outlook for Syria's 2012 winter cereal
crops, currently at vegetative stage and due for harvest from
May, is uncertain given possible disruptions in overall
agricultural activities and limited access to fertilizers and
seeds.
On top of that, it is reported that civil unrest in some
areas prevented farmers from accessing their farmland
during the harvest, the Rome-based agency said.
Syria's economy is estimated to have contracted in 2011 and
the downturn is expected to continue this year, the FAO said.
"Economic and trading sanctions together with the strong
depreciation of the local currency are expected to negatively
affect the country's commercial import capacity, including food
commodities," it said.
