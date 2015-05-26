ROME, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A U.N. agency
appealed on Tuesday for a pause in the fighting raging across
Syria so that farmers can harvest their crops in a country
wracked by hunger and displacement.
Syria's 2015 harvest could be larger than those of the last
two years, and farmers need safe access to their crops, the head
of the U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP) said.
"Without a humanitarian pause by all sides, providing
unhindered access to Syrian food and opening up corridors for
transport, people will still go hungry, despite a good harvest,
and prices for food will remain high," WFP Executive Director
Ertharin Cousin said in a statement.
Four years into Syria's civil war, more than 220,000 people
have been killed and a third of the population has been made
homeless.
It is unlikely that the government and various rebel groups
will agree to a truce in the contested agricultural plains
between Damascus, the capital, and Homs, a U.N. official told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation on condition of anonymity.
But the WFP is working behind the scenes to put pressure on
the countries backing the government and various rebel groups to
allow farmers to do their work.
"If Iran (which backs the government) had a word with some
of their people, and the U.S. (which backs some rebel groups)
had a chat with other people, then maybe something would
happen," the official said.
Allowing ordinary people access to food could be beneficial
to all sides in the conflict, the official said.
Aside from gentle nudging behind the scenes, the United
Nations has no power to compel the warring parties to change
their behaviour, the official added.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Tim Pearce)