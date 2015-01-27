ROME, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Traditional
economics - assuming people are rational actors who respond to
prices and subsidies to maximize their own interests - could use
a rethink, a senior World Bank official said on Wednesday during
a discussion on global food policy.
Anne Fruttero, a senior World Bank economist, relayed a
story about small farmers in Kenya's highlands, where low
fertilizer use has been holding back crop yields.
Some farmers expressed the desire to buy more fertilizer,
but had not been doing so after selling their crops at harvest
time, despite being able to afford it.
When growers needed the fertilizer later in the year, they
had less money immediately available, so many of them did not
bother to make the purchase.
Traditional economics had led researchers to believe that
farmers would follow their own self-interest, and thus save
money from the harvest to buy fertilizers later in the year.
The emerging field of behavioural economics, outlined in the
major World Bank report "Mind, Society and Behavior" released
last month, shows that individuals do not always behave
rationally. Emotions, social norms and taking the path of least
resistance play a key part in everyday decision-making.
The solution for Kenyan farmers: organisations offered to
sell them fertilizer immediately after the harvest. Uptakes
increased.
"This policy of changing the timing was as effective as a 50
percent subsidy (for fertilizer)," Fruttero said. "This is
another way of understanding better why people do what they do."
These new trends emerging in economics have major
repercussions for international agencies working with farmers,
said John McIntire, associate vice-president of the UN's
International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).
"How to you get people to spend less on alcohol and more on
their farms?" McIntire said. "How do you try to induce people to
stop doing things that are not in their interests?"
Behavioural economics can have tangible effects when trying
to provide credit to small farmers who don't have assets or
collateral for traditional loans.
Group lending, where a cluster of small farmers take turns
receiving credit and share the responsibility for repaying
loans, could benefit from the new economics. An individual who
defaults will lose social capital within his community, McIntire
said, potentially reducing defaults.
Environmental services could also benefit from the new
research, for example by giving farmers who plant trees to
protect an upstream watershed from erosion priority access to
hydroelectricity generated by the river they are helping to
maintain.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Tim Pearce)