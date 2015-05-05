ROME, May 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Expanding
agriculture is the biggest driver of deforestation around the
world, and giving local residents greater control over forested
land leads to better environmental management, forest
researchers said on Wednesday.
An estimated 1.2 billion people rely on forests for their
livelihood, including about 60 million indigenous people who are
almost entirely dependent on them, the International Union of
Forest Research Organizations (IUFRO) said in a 170-page report.
Expanding agriculture accounts for 73 percent of the world's
forest loss, the report, released at the United Nations Forum on
Forests, said.
Balancing competing interests is not easy in the face of
climate change and a growing population, but forests should be
viewed as key food producers and thus be better managed, rather
than being seen as a barrier to agriculture, researchers said.
"There are countries that are achieving food security while
at the same time reducing the rate of deforestation," Eva
Muller, a senior forestry official at the UN's Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, though she declined to give examples.
Giving local residents the power to take decisions on land
use is generally the best way to reach a compromise between
forest users and farmers, she said.
Local communities have a natural interest in balancing food
production and forest cover on their land, said Cambridge
University's Bhaskar Vira, the study's lead author.
"There is considerable evidence to show that when local
communities are given a clear stake in the health of forests,
they look after it," Vira told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Giving women more control is especially effective."
Globally, nearly 80 percent of forests are publicly owned,
so governments have the ability to provide local residents with
secure land tenure, the FAO's Muller said.
Powerful logging or cattle ranching interests are likely to
put pressure on local residents to sell them forested land, and
national governments need to counter this with strong
environmental protection policies, Vira said.
In some of the world's most vulnerable regions, such as the
Sahel in North Africa, trees contribute 80 percent of the
average household's income through shea nut production and other
activities, the report said.
Food products harvested from forests in the developing world
are worth an estimated $17 billion annually, the report said.
About 2.4 billion households in developing countries depend on
wood or other biofuels from forests for cooking and heating.
Food products derived from forests, including wild animals,
nuts, fruits and seeds are especially important for vulnerable
people at times of price volatility, war and drought, the report
said.
