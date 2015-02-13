ROME, Feb 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Aboriginal
people around the world faced growing displacement over the last
decade as property values rose and large companies pushed onto
traditional territories to extract resources, a U.N. specialist
on indigenous peoples' rights said.
"A lot of money is going into (land) speculation; this has
worsened the situation," Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, U.N. Special
Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
"Huge plantations are encroaching on indigenous land
biodiversity and forests have been hurt," she said, speaking on
the sidelines of a U.N. conference on aboriginal people and
agricultural financing on Thursday.
"Displacement has gotten worse in the last 10 years."
Figures on indigenous displacement in the last decade were
not available, but a study by Sweden's Lund University showed
that more than 32.7 million hectares of land - an area roughly
the size of Tauli-Corpuz's native Philippines - changed hands in
international deals between 2000 and 2012.
Tauli-Corpuz said that to stem this sort of "land grabbing",
U.N. agencies should form partnerships directly with indigenous
communities, rather than rely on national governments to put
development plans into action.
Officials from the International Fund for Agriculture
Development (IFAD), a U.N. agency which loans money to countries
for rural investment projects, said her concerns have some
merit.
"At the country level (when new projects are being planned
with U.N. support), the rights of indigenous peoples aren't
always recognised," senior IFAD official Antonella Cordone told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Listening to indigenous peoples helps us to better support
their traditional food systems."
Indigenous farming practices are under threat from unclear
land ownership structures, climate change and growing mono-crop
plantations, and traditional knowledge can help preserve
biodiversity, IFAD reported.
An estimated 370 million indigenous people spread across 70
countries suffer disproportionately from poverty, discrimination
and a lack of political representation, the United Nations has
reported.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault, editing by Tim Pearce)