ROME, June 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - North Korea
faces further food shortages as production in the country's main
growing region is expected to be cut in half, the United Nations
food agency said.
U.N. representatives visited the country's breadbasket in
North Hwanghae and South Hwanghae provinces on June 10 and found
that potato, wheat and barley harvests were at risk of being cut
by up to 50 percent in drought-hit areas.
Wells are dry and reservoir levels are low following
below-normal rainfall and snowfall in 2014 and early 2015, the
U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said in a
statement.
"We don't have enough information to say if people are
starving or not," senior FAO official Liliana Balbi told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday. "But the situation is
serious. They are on the borderline."
State media in the isolated country called it "the worst
drought in 100 years".
The latest El Nino weather phenomenon is reponsible for much
of the current dryness, the FAO report said.
In addition to the drought, the government has not properly
maintained irrigation canals and other farm infrastructure,
Balbi said.
Rice production in 2015 is expected at 2.3 million tonnes,
12 percent below 2014's shrivelled output and considerably lower
than the previous five-year average, the FAO said.
Rice plantings face a "severe contraction" the FAO said
based on preliminary information garnered from inside the
reculsive state.
North Korea is under U.N. sanctions because of its banned
nuclear programme and missile launches.
The number of hungry people in North Korea has more than
doubled in the last two decades, rising to 10.5 million in 2014
from 4.8 million in 1990, according to an FAO report released in
late May.
The country suffered famine in the 1990s and has relied on
international food aid since. But support for North Korea has
fallen sharply in recent years, because of its curbs on
humanitarian workers and reluctance to allow monitoring of food
distribution.
Funding for U.N. agencies in North Korea plunged to less
than $50 million in 2014 from $300 million in 2004.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
www.trust.org)