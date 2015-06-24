June 24 Celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg are bringing their Wahlburgers burger joint to New York, opening a restaurant on seaside resort Coney Island.

Chef Paul and his brothers, the pop and rap singers turned actors Donnie and Mark, launched their first restaurant in Hingham, Massachusetts in 2011, the subject of a U.S. TV show.

They have another in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and Toronto, according to their website. Further franchises are in the works for Orlando, Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

The Coney Island restaurant will open to the public in July. On Tuesday the brothers announced the location to the press.

Donnie shot the music video for hit "Please Don't Go Girl" on Coney Island, known for its beaches and amusement parks, in 1988 when he was in the pop band New Kids On the Block. Now officials are trying to revamp the area after Hurricane Sandy flooded homes and businesses in late 2012.

"It's such an iconic location ... now with the revitalisation that's happening here after Hurricane Sandy, having lost my own home to Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey, I know how important it is to reinvest and to believe in an area that needs it," Donnie said. "And this area needs it." (Reporting By Reuters Television and Rollo Ross in London; additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Larry King)