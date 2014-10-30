ROME, Oct 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Enough food to
feed 2 billion people is wasted every year, leading U.N.
agencies to create a new interactive platform to try to reduce
the losses, which could easily feed the world's 800 million
hungry.
The Global Community of Practice of Food Loss Reduction web
portal, launched last week, allows users to get information
about ways of reducing waste.
An estimated 1.3 billion tonnes of food, or roughly 30
percent of global production, is lost or wasted annually,
according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
It remains unclear how effective the new platform will be in
solving the problem, but experts believe it is a step in the
right direction.
"We need to close the gap between people being aware of this
problem and what they do when they are standing in the grocery
store or in the kitchen," Dana Gunders, a scientist with the
Natural Resources Defense Council, a U.S. environmental advocacy
group, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Awareness is the first step the more specific the
information (available on the portal) the more helpful it is in
terms of reductions."
More than 40 percent of root crops, fruits and vegetables,
20 percent of oil seeds and 35 percent of fish never reach the
mouths of hungry people, the FAO reported.
In developed countries, food waste usually occurs in homes
or restaurants, when consumers discard products they believe
have gone rotten, or in grocery stores if products don't look
picture perfect due to slight blemishes.
Most of the developing world's spoilage happens during
storage or transport, as infrastructure for refrigeration and
preservation is often inadequate.
Backers hope information on the new platform will help
farmers to "share experiences to concretely reduce losses", the
FAO's Anthony Bennett said.
SOLUTIONS IN THE FIELD
If farmers in Uganda, for example, find a new technique to
reduce spoilage, they can upload information about the project
to the portal so that others can learn from it.
As part of the initiative, the World Food Programme has
provided metal silos and sophisticated storage bags to 400 small
farmers in Burkina Faso and Uganda.
Better storage facilities reduced post-harvest waste to less
than two percent during a 90-day trial period, and the WFP is
now scaling up the programme by taking it to 41,000 farmers and
aiming for a 70 percent reduction in post-harvest losses.
At first, the farmers were sceptical about changing
techniques they had used for generations, in favour of the new
silos and air-tight, waterproof storage bags.
"After watching the grain in the traditional storage units
deteriorate quickly, they expected the same (or worse) to be
occurring inside the new units," said Simon Costa, the project's
manager. "Their disbelief quickly turned to jubilation when they
discovered their harvest was in perfect condition."
A manual showing how to build similar silos is now available
online.
Appropriate technologies like this don't just keep food
fresh for longer, Gunders said, they also help farmers to manage
market cycles more effectively.
Many farmers want to hold some of their produce for some
time after the harvest, as prices rise when less food is
available on the market.
Small farmers are some of the worst affected by hunger in
many developing countries.
Gunders studied pea farmers in several African countries,
who didn't have access to the silos or air-tight storage bags,
spraying toxic pesticides directly on the food after harvest.
"Kids were eating the peas and literally dying from the
pesticides," she said. "The sealable bags eliminated the need
for this and allowed farmers to store the crops for longer and
sell at a better price."
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault, editing by Tim Pearce)