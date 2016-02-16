LONDON, Feb 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Investing in
agricultural water management could substantially reduce hunger
while limiting some of the harmful effects of climate change on
crop yields, scientists said in a study released on Tuesday.
Scientists investigated the potential for producing more
food with the same amount of water by optimising rain use and
irrigation.
As global warming is expected to worsen droughts and change
rainfall patterns, water availability becomes even more crucial
in reducing threats to the global food supply.
"Smart water use can boost agricultural production - we've
in fact been surprised to see such sizeable effects at the
global level," said Jonas Jägermeyr from the Potsdam Institute
for Climate Impact Research, the study's lead author.
"It turns out that crop water management is a largely
underrated approach to reduce undernourishment and increase
climate resilience of smallholders," he said.
In the most ambitious scenario, global calorie production
could rise by 40 percent, halving the global food deficit by
2050, even though the world's population is forecast to reach
9.7 billion people by then, up from 7.3 billion now.
Even in less ambitious scenarios, the results show that
integrated crop water management could make a crucial
contribution to filling the plates of the poor, Jägermeyr said.
Using computer simulations, the scientists investigated
different water management options, from low-tech solutions such
as collecting rainwater in cisterns to mulching and
industrial-scale drip irrigation.
The potential for yield increases through crop water
management is particularly large in water-scarce regions in
China, Australia, the western United States, Mexico and South
Africa, the study found.
"Water management is key for tackling the urgent global
sustainability challenge," said Johan Rockström, co-author of
the study and director of the Stockholm Resilience Centre.
But in a business-as-usual scenario - if greenhouse-gas
emissions from burning fossil fuels are not reduced at all -
water management will clearly not suffice to outweigh the
negative effects of climate change, the study said.
LINK to study
here
(Reporting by Astrid Zweynert, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, which covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit
news.trust.org to see more stories)