(Refiles to remove link at end of story)
By Chris Arsenault
ROME, June 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of
tonnes of food aid for war-ravaged Yemen have been diverted from
the port of Aden because of heavy fighting there, U.N. officials
said on Monday.
It is the latest setback for aid agencies trying to reach
hundreds of thousands of desperate people in the Arabian
peninsula's poorest country amid a Saudi-led bombing campaign
against Houthi fighters.
The ship MV Amsterdam, carrying enough grain and other food
aid to sustain 60,000 Yemenis for a month, was unable to dock in
the southern port city of Aden because of fighting and was
diverted to the port of Hudaydah, the U.N. World Food Programme
said in a statement.
U.N. officials will try to move the food to Aden by road if
the security situation allows, a WFP spokeswoman said.
Aden has been one of the hardest hit areas in more than two
months of conflict, including heavy street fighting, between
Saudi-backed forces trying to restore the exiled president and
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters.
"It's a humanitarian crisis," WFP spokeswoman Abeer Etefa
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Cairo. "The
city has been cut off from supplies for a long time."
Aden residents have no running water or electricity, and
food shops are empty because supplies have not been getting into
the city, Etefa said.
Even before the latest violence, many Yemenis were going
hungry. Yemen imports around 90 percent of its food and an
estimated 16 million people, more than 60 percent of the
population, need humanitarian assistance, the U.N.'s Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Tim Pearce)