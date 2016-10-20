ROME, Oct 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Like many
small-scale farmers, Elizabeth Mpofu from drought-hit Zimbabwe
has had to adapt her homestead to cope with a changing climate,
which the United Nations says threatens to push millions
globally into poverty and hunger.
She has found ways of adapting such as collecting and
storing rainfall underground, and using mulch to lock moisture
in the soil, which have kept her family comfortable despite
living in southern Zimbabwe's Masvingo province, one of the
country's driest regions.
Techniques like hers can feed the world, she said on the
sidelines of an annual meeting of the Committee on World Food
Security, a U.N. body which brings together governments,
business leaders, farmers and food experts to review the global
response to food security issues.
"We can feed our people, we can feed even the whole world
through agroecology," said Mpofu, who is general coordinator of
La Via Campesina, a movement representing more than 200 million
smallholder farmers.
Small farmers produce most of the food eaten in developing
countries. Many are using agroecology techniques that include
using natural methods to improve the soil and protect against
pests.
La Via Campesina has more than 40 agroecology schools around
the world, where farmers gather to share ideas and experiences
in adapting to the changing climate.
"We know this is the best solution to climate change," Mpofu
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The committee gathered in Rome this week is looking at
high-yielding crop and cattle breeds and the intensification of
farming as one way to help reduce poverty in rural areas and to
feed a growing population.
Some of the farmers present fear this will sideline their
methods of farming and centuries of know-how, and may worsen
their lives.
"What is going to be the life of a peasant without his or
her own indigenous species?" Mpofu said.
"I don't know how to keep those new (cattle) species they
want to bring. They are very expensive to take care of, they
have to have food, medicine to cure these animals," she said.
Drought forced Mpofu to limit her cattle numbers, but her
goats, sheep, guinea fowl and other livestock continue to grow.
She said farmers using traditional techniques managed to
grow enough to feed their families through the drought.
"We are growing a diversity of small grains which are doing
very well in this climate change," Mpofu said.
"But for those farmers who are really focused more on hybrid
seeds ... not really considering the weather conditions, then
all (their) crops were gone," she said.
