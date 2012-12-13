JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 South Africa's competition
watchdog levied a $10 million price-fixing fine on consumer
foods maker Foodcorp, a takeover target of poultry producer
Rainbow Chicken.
The Competition Commission said on Thursday Foodcorp pleaded
guilty to two separate cases in which it fixed the price of
wheat flour and maize meal between 1999 and 2007.
Rainbow Chicken, the nation's biggest producer of poultry,
has offered 1 billion rand for a 64 percent stake in the company
as part of a plan to cut its reliance on poultry.
($1 = 8.6600 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)