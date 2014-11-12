ZAGREB Nov 12 Croatian food producer and retailer Atlantic Grupa has acquired Serbian food producer Foodland, Atlantic said in a statement on Wednesday.

Atlantic did not say how much it was paying but said Foodland's revenue was expected to reach some 8 million euros ($10 million) this year.

Belgrade-based Foodland has some 180 employees and is active in more than 20 international markets. Atlantic Grupa, which employs 4,250 people, already owns several food producers in Serbia. (1 US dollar = 0.8013 euro) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)