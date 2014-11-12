ZAGREB Nov 12 Croatian food producer and
retailer Atlantic Grupa has acquired Serbian food
producer Foodland, Atlantic said in a statement on Wednesday.
Atlantic did not say how much it was paying but said
Foodland's revenue was expected to reach some 8 million euros
($10 million) this year.
Belgrade-based Foodland has some 180 employees and is active
in more than 20 international markets. Atlantic Grupa, which
employs 4,250 people, already owns several food producers in
Serbia.
(1 US dollar = 0.8013 euro)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
David Holmes)