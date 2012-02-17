Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters accepts the award for best rock performance at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl was forced to defend his Grammy acceptance speech on Friday after numerous fans and critics interpreted his words as a critique of modern pop music.

"I love music. I love ALL kinds of music ... Electronic or acoustic, it doesn't matter to me," Grohl said.

"The simple act of creating music is a beautiful gift that ALL human beings are blessed with. And the diversity of one musician's personality to the next is what makes music so exciting and ... human," added the "Walk" singer.

While the Foo Fighters won five awards at last Sunday's Grammy Awards, it was Grohl's acceptance speech for their best rock performance win that stirred viewers after the singer/songwriter said their latest album, "Wasting Light," "shows that the human element of music is what's important."

"Singing into a microphone and learning to play an instrument and learning to do your craft, that's the most important thing for people to do. It's not about being perfect, it's not about sounding absolutely correct, it's not about what goes on in a computer. It's about what goes on in here <pointing to his heart> and what goes on in here <pointing to his head>," the singer had said on Sunday.

Critics slammed Grohl's comments with LA Weekly's Dennis Romero calling them "wrong on so many levels," citing the singer's former band, Nirvana's "decidedly retro style ... endeared it to pop writers and music executives."

Grohl, who performed with electronica-dance DJ Deadmau5 at the Grammys on Sunday, defended his comments saying he was criticizing the digital enhancement of fixing or perfecting music as removing "the human element" and not the pop or electronic-dance music genres.

"That thing that happens when a song speeds up slightly, or a vocal goes a little sharp. That thing that makes people sound like PEOPLE. Somewhere along the line those things became "bad" things, and with the great advances in digital recording technology over the years they became easily "fixed," said the singer on Friday.

"A lot of music that sounds perfect, but lacks personality. The one thing that makes music so exciting in the first place."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)