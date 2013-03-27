* New vaccine avoids need for live infectious virus
* Researchers in talks with potential commercial partner
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, March 27 British scientists have
developed a new vaccine against foot-and-mouth disease that is
safer and easier to manufacture, an advance they believe should
greatly increase production capacity and reduce costs.
The technology behind the livestock product might also be
applied to make improved human vaccines to protect against
similar viruses, including polio.
The new vaccine does not require live virus in its
production - an important consideration as foot-and-mouth
disease (FMD) is extremely infectious and vaccine facilities
handling virus samples are difficult to secure.
"It spreads like wild fire," said David Stuart, a professor
of biology at the University of Oxford, who led the research.
A 2007 outbreak of FMD in southeast England, for example,
was traced to a nearby vaccine site. The same facility,
ironically, is home to some of the researchers behind the new
vaccine.
In contrast to standard FMD livestock vaccines, the new
product is made from synthetic empty protein shells containing
no infectious viral genome, scientists reported in the journal
PLOS Pathogens on Wednesday.
This means the vaccine can be produced without expensive
biosecurity and does not need to be kept refrigerated.
"One of the big advantages is that since it is not derived
from live virus, the production facility requires no special
containment," Stuart said.
"One could imagine local plants being set up in large parts
of the world where foot and mouth is endemic and where it still
remains a huge problem."
Worldwide, between 3 billion and 4 billion doses of FMD
vaccine are administered every year but there are shortages in
many parts of Asia and Africa were the disease is a serious
problem.
Current standard vaccines are based on 50-year-old
technology, although U.S. biotech company GenVec last
year won U.S. approval for a new one.
The purely synthetic British vaccine has so far been tested
in small-scale cattle trials and found to be effective.
Stuart said the research team from the universities of
Oxford and Reading and two state-funded bodies - Diamond Light
Source and the Pirbright Institute - would now conduct larger
tests while discussing the vaccine's commercial development.
"We are talking to a potential commercial partner," Stuart
told Reuters, adding that it would probably take around six
years to bring the new vaccine to market. He said it was too
early to give an indication of how much the vaccine would cost.
He declined to name the company involved but said it was not
Merial, the animal health division of Sanofi that
shares Pirbright's site in southeast England.
Stuart and his colleagues were able to produce empty protein
shells to imitate the protein coat that surrounds the FMD virus
using Diamond's X-ray system to visualise images a billion times
smaller than a pinhead.
The same approach could in future be used to make empty
shell vaccines against related viruses such as polio and
hand-foot-and-mouth, a human disease that mainly affects infants
and children, the researchers said.