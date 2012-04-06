University of Minnesota football player Gary Tinsley was found dead in his dormitory room on the Minneapolis campus on Friday morning, a school spokesman said.

His roommate, another football player, called emergency personnel after he found Tinsley unresponsive in their room in Roy Wilkins Hall at 7:40 a.m. local time, said university spokesman Chuck Tombarge. Emergency workers were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead.

"There was no sign that a crime had taken place," said Tombarge, noting police found no evidence of foul play or of alcohol or drug use.

Toxicology test results were expected next week at the earliest, he said.

The death is being investigated by University of Minnesota Police, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Tinsley, a Jacksonville, Florida, resident, was set to graduate in May with a degree in business marketing education, Tombarge said.

He was a linebacker on the Minnesota football team, appearing in 32 games for the Minnesota Gophers, including 12 starts, and had a career total of 111 tackles, 2 sacks and one interception, according to GopherSportsGuides.com.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Greg McCune; Desking by Cynthia Osterman)