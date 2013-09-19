Sept 19 Fitch Ratings said it may cut its
BBB-minus revenue bond rating on California's Foothill/Eastern
Transportation Corridor Agency, affecting about $2.3 billion in
debt.
The ratings agency also withdrew the BBB-minus and BB
expected ratings to the proposed issuance of second senior and
junior lien restructuring bonds as the bonds have not yet
priced.
Fitch said it may cut the revenue bond rating due to the
agency's inability to "successfully execute its planned
restructuring of outstanding debt in the next three to six
months and, therefore, may be unable to improve its financial
flexibility."