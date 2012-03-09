LOS ANGELES Born in New York, Joseph Cedar was raised in Jerusalem where he studied philosophy and theater history at the Hebrew University. Returning to New York, he received a degree in cinema studies at New York University, then went back to Israel to launch his career.

A frequent award winner in Israel, Cedar's prominence abroad began to grow after he won Berlin's Silver Bear trophy for his 2007 movie "Beaufort," which went on to receive an Oscar nomination. His latest movie, "Footnote," similarly was nominated for an Academy Award, although it lost two weeks ago to Iranian film, "A Separation."

The film centers on a father and son, both Talmudic scholars in Jerusalem, whose alienation from one another deepens when the father receives an award meant for his son. It opens in New York on Friday, and will play other U.S. cities in weeks to come. Cedar took some time out from his recent trip to Los Angeles to talk to Reuters about the film.

Q: You say the movie isn't autobiographical but, as in the movie, the idea came to you when you had questions about an award you were to receive.

A: "I got a call one morning from the Italian embassy in Israel telling me I was receiving an award from the Italian government. And when I asked who else was receiving the award, they mentioned a group of people that seemed completely out of my league. So my reaction was to ask this woman if maybe she meant to be calling my father (a bio-chemist) who is in that league. While I was waiting on the line and she was checking it out, that's when this film was born."

Q: One actor, Shlomo Bar-Aba, is an unlikely choice for the dramatic role because he's in Israel he is known as a comedian.

A: "He is known in Israel as a horse, actually. He has a character called Yatzek. He has a big moustache and an accordion, and every once in a while he becomes a horse, he neighs. The challenge we had with this character is that he doesn't really do much, the father. He has very little dialogue and his action is really limited just to his facial expressions.

"His challenge was really incredible because it meant carrying the dramatic weight of the film without having almost any dialogue and really without having too much action, basically just with his face. But he found a way of fueling every moment he's on screen with a lot of things that he's not doing. He actually made a list of all the things he would do if he were allowed to. I think you really feel that he's holding back a rage and violence that could burst out at any minute, but it doesn't and that in itself is pretty dramatic."

Q: It is. Yet at the Cannes film festival, "Footnote" was deemed a comedy.

A: "Ever since they gave us that label I've been having to explain why it's not funny enough. I like the idea that it doesn't take itself too seriously and that is definitely intentional. But it's not a comedy in the common sense of that word. It has a tragic weight that really is present throughout the entire film."

Q: Amit Poznansky wrote and vibrant score for the movie that occasionally threatens to overwhelm the action.

A: "Music is a dominant part of this film, it's a layer that gives the film its tone and it doesn't apologize for doing that. We're not hiding behind the score that is meant to be invisible but never really is. It comes to me after a lot of thought on what the music score in a film should be. And I came to the conclusion, at least for his film, either you don't have a score at all, or if you do have one, don't apologize for it and let it maximize what it can do. I don't think it's a sentimental score but it is a score that enhances the story, the magnitude of what's at stake and that's a big part of what my challenge was is to take something that might seem small or esoteric and turn it into a life threatening , incredibly important topic."

Q: And your second Oscar nomination. As good as the first?

A: "The answer is absolutely yes. I don't know what Meryl Streep (three-time winner) feels like but from my point of view the second time is even better because you know what to expect more than the first time. For a foreign film, it's such an amazing thing to pass all these different stages."

(Reporting by Jordan Riefe; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)