* French bond yield spreads reach euro-era high

* US 10-year Treasuries yields fall below 2 percent

* US retail sales better than forecast in October

(Updates with U.S. stocks down, 10-year Treasuries yields below 2 pct)

Nov 15 Global stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday as Italian bond yields climbed back to unsustainable levels, triggering investors' fears that euro-zone debt contagion could spread to top-rated nations such as France.

Investors rushed to buy safe-haven debt issued by the United States and Germany, driving the premium paid by 10-year French bonds over comparable German Bunds to euro-era highs. Austrian, Belgian and Dutch debt were also hit.

Better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for October, however, suggested the world's largest economy started the fourth quarter with some vigor, giving temporary support to U.S. stocks. For details, see [ID:nCAT005552].

"The danger is -- and the markets are keenly aware of this -- that this crisis, like most, (can) turn on a dime and can blow up very, very quickly," said Oliver Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.

"As long as the (European Central Bank) continues to be unwilling to become the lender of last resort and really pull out the bazooka, you are going to continue to see these scares," Pursche said.

Many analysts believe the only option to stem the contagion is for the ECB to buy large amounts of bonds without drying up the liquidity from the purchases, similar to the quantitative easing undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.

The ECB has continued its bond purchases but repeatedly said it was up to individual governments to put their fiscal houses in order.

"Everything is under pressure now. The market is clearly in the mood to force the ECB to take more action," one trader said.

Global stocks, as measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS, fell 0.9 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares slipped 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street, the three major U.S. stock indexes erased early gains. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shed 37.16 points, or 0.30 percent, to 12,041.82, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 2.09 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,249.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dipped a mere 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,657.08.

U.S. stocks got a brief boost after economic data showed U.S. retail sales rose broadly in October, while a gauge of New York state manufacturing showed growth this month for the first time since May. [ID:nN1E7AE0A0]

The euro EUR= lost 0.79 percent against the dollar to $1.3515 as borrowing costs of troubled European countries rose again.

Italian 10-year bond yields IT10YT=TWEB rose above 7 percent, a level considered unsustainable for the country to fund its borrowing needs, given its sluggish economy. Spanish 10-year bond yields ES10YT=TWEB rose to 6.3 percent.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR, on the other hand, fell to 2 percent as investors rushed to the perceived safety of U.S. government debt.

