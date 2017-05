Microsoft founder Bill Gates arrives for a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

Former basketball great Michael Jordan watches a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, in this file photo taken August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

9: Jim Walton (L), also a member of the Walton family, is worth $40.6 billion. Seen also is his sister Alice Walton and brother Rob Walton. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

10: Liliane Bettencourt, heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, is worth $40.1 billion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Mexican telecommunications and retail tycoon Carlos Slim Helu delivers a speech at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, in this file photo taken June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud/Files

1: Bill Gates is still the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $79.2 billion, according to the latest Forbes ranking of the world's billionaires. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Bill Gates stands atop Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's richest people, as Facebook Inc's (FB.O) Mark Zuckerberg joined the top 20 and basketball star Michael Jordan ploughed new air by making the list for the first time.

Gates' net worth rose to $79.2 billion from $76 billion a year earlier, putting the Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) co-founder at the top for the 16th year in the last 21, Forbes said on Monday.

Mexico telecommunications mogul Carlos Slim Helu ranked second, worth $77.1 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) chief Warren Buffett was third, at $72.7 billion.

Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of Inditex SA (ITX.MC), which includes clothing retailer Zara, was fourth at $64.5 billion, while Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) Chairman Larry Ellison was fifth at $54.3 billion.

Buffett's fortune grew $14.5 billion from a year earlier, more than anyone's else, despite his having donated $2.8 billion to several charities last July.

Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian who became Africa's richest man through cement manufacturing and commodities such as flour and sugar, was the biggest loser, falling $10.3 billion to $14.7 billion.

Forbes identified a record 1,826 billionaires, up from 1,645 last year, worth a combined $7.05 trillion.

Of the record 197 women, the highest-ranked was Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) heiress Christy Walton, who was eighth at $41.7 billion.

France's Liliane Bettencourt, who got much of her wealth from cosmetics company L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA), was 10th at $40.1 billion.

Zuckerberg, 30, rose to 16th place from 21st last year, as his net worth grew to $33.4 billion.

The youngest billionaires were Evan Spiegel, 24, and Bobby Murphy, 25, who co-founded mobile messaging app Snapchat, and are each worth $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Jordan ranked 1,741st with a $1 billion net worth. The 52-year-old is majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets basketball team, but is better known for his Hall of Fame playing days with the Chicago Bulls and endorsement contract with Nike Inc (NKE.N), which makes Air Jordan shoes.

Jordan's business manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States had the most billionaires, with 536, followed by China at 213, Germany at 103 and India at 90.

Russia, which has struggled with currency and oil market turmoil, saw its collection of billionaires fall to 88 from 111, Forbes said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)