BOSTON Feb 10 The Forbes.com financial news
site was infected by Chinese hackers with spying software that
targetted specific visitors, including those at U.S. financial
services and defense firms, according to two cybersecurity
firms.
The hackers infected Forbes.com in November with software
that automatically attacked visitors by exploiting security
flaws in Microsoft Corp's Internet Explorer browser and
Adobe Systems Inc's Flash software, cybersecurity firms
iSight Partners Inc and Invincea Inc said on Tuesday.
The firms said they only had a limited view into the attacks
based on customer data and other intelligence.
They said they only identified a few organizations in the
defense and financial services sectors that were targeted and
declined to identify them. They also said they did not know if
the hackers had succeeding in stealing any data, though they
believed other visitors to Forbes.com were affected.
Forbes.com is the most popular website known to be
compromised as part of an espionage campaign, according to
iSight researcher John Hultquist. Previous cyberattacks on
popular websites have involved malware used by cyber criminals,
not spies, he said.
