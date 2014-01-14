Jan 14 Forbes Media, the company known for its
namesake magazine and ranking the world's richest people, has
caught the attention of six different companies including
Germany's Axel Springer, according to a report in the
Wall Street Journal.
Other interested companies, the Journal said, include
Chinese investment company Fosun International ; Spice
Global, an investment conglomerate based in Singapore; private
equity firm Oxley Group in Singapore; investment
management company Whale Capital Group in China; and the
president of Forbes conferences, Jack Laschever who is leading
an investment group.
A spokeswoman for Forbes, which is privately owned, declined
to comment.
A representative of Axel Springer, publisher of Germany's
biggest selling daily newspaper Bild, also declined to comment.
Representatives for Fosun, Spice Global and the Oxley Group
could not immediately be reached for comment. Whale Capital
could not be reached to comment. Laschever was also not
immediately available.
The Forbes family announced it was putting the media company
up for sale in November. The family, along with private equity
firm Elevation Partners, hopes to fetch between $400 million and
$500 million, Reuters quoted a person familiar with the matter
as saying at the time. Elevation Partners owns a 45 percent
stake in Forbes.
It is not clear how much the parties are willing to bid, the
Journal said.