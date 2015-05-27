NEW YORK May 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
topped the Forbes list of the world's 100 most powerful women
for the fifth consecutive year, edging past U.S. presidential
candidate Hilary Clinton, who came in second in the 2015 annual
ranking.
Clinton moved up from sixth place on last year's list and
was followed by Melinda Gates, the co-founder of the Bill and
Melinda Gates Foundation, at No. 3.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen placed fourth while
General Motors CEO Mary Barra rounded out the top five.
The list by Forbes features the most powerful women in eight
categories - billionaires, business, celebrity, finance, media,
philanthropy, intergovernmental organizations, politics and
finance.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director
Christine Lagarde captured sixth place, followed by Brazil's
President Dilma Rousseff, Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer
Sheryl Sandberg at No. 8, YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki and U.S.
First Lady Michelle Obama.
Oprah Winfrey was the top ranking billionaire at No. 12.
Singer Beyonce was the leading entertainer at No. 21 and
American Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour placed 28th, the
highest ranking for a person from the media sector.
Pop star Taylor Swift came in at 64, while talk show host
Ellen DeGeneres was No. 50 and "Modern Family" star Sofia
Vergara was No. 57.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; writing by Patricia Reaney;
Editing by Alan Crosby)