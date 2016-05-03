NEW YORK May 3 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday
unveiled criminal charges accusing nine people of defrauding
investors into buying the stock of LED lighting provider
ForceField Energy Inc, causing roughly $131 million of
losses.
The charges against the defendants, who include stock
promoters, brokers and investor relations officials, were
unveiled a little over a year after former ForceField Executive
Chairman Richard St. Julien was criminally charged with scheming
to inflate his company's stock price.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)