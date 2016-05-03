(Adds details of charges, defendants' names, SEC charges,
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 3 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday
charged nine people with defrauding investors into buying the
now essentially worthless stock of LED lighting provider
ForceField Energy Inc, causing $131 million of losses.
The charges against the defendants, who include stock
promoters, brokers and investor relations officials, were
announced by U.S. Attorney Robert Capers in Brooklyn.
They follow the April 2015 arrest of Richard St. Julien, a
Canadian citizen who was ForceField's executive chairman, on
charges he orchestrated schemes to inflate the stock price of
his company, which was once called SunSi Energies Inc.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday
announced related civil charges against all 10 defendants,
including St. Julien.
Authorities said the defendants manipulated ForceField's
stock from December 2009 to April 2015 by secretly trading it in
undisclosed accounts, inflating trading volume to create a false
sense of demand, and concealing kickbacks to stock promoters and
brokers to tout it.
One defendant, Herschel Knippa, 45, was accused of promoting
the stock on Fox Business Network's "Varney & Co" in July 2014
without revealing he was receiving kickbacks, and lying to host
Stuart Varney when asked if he owned ForceField by responding:
"You bet I do. I put my money where my mouth is."
The defendants "took a company with essentially no business
operations and little revenue and deceived the market and their
clients into believing it was worth hundreds of millions of
dollars through a dizzying round of unauthorized trades and
deceptive promotions," Capers said in a statement. "The deceived
investors were left holding the empty bag."
ForceField shares last traded on Thursday, at 2 cents.
Among the other new defendants are Jared Mitchell, 34, of
New York, the managing partner of Mitchell & Sullivan Capital
LLC; and Christopher Castaldo, 44, of Glen Head, New York, the
president of Wall Street Buy Sell Hold Inc.
Their lawyers and a lawyer for Knippa were not immediately
available for comment. A lawyer for St. Julien, 46, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Prosecutors said Tuesday's five-count indictment charges the
nine new defendants with securities fraud, and conspiracies to
commit securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
Mitchell was also charged with making a false statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)