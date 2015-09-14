By Nick Carey
| CHICAGO, Sept 14
CHICAGO, Sept 14 Ford Motor Co will begin
in the fourth quarter to use multiple components in its
high-selling F-150 pickup model made from an advanced Alcoa Inc
aluminum alloy that is as tough enough to replace steel
parts yet significantly lighter, both companies said on Monday.
The two firms also announced they have entered into a joint
development agreement to collaborate on using next-generation
aluminum produced through Alcoa's new "Micromill" process in
other vehicles.
The deal with the automaker is a high-profile first for
Alcoa's Micromill, as Ford's F-Series pickup trucks have been
the best-selling model in the United States since 1982. The
full-size pickup truck is a key profit generator for the No. 2
U.S. automaker.
Automakers have been looking for lighter aluminum alloys to
replace high-strength steel, which is far heavier. Lighter
aluminum alloys would enable them to build vehicles that burn
less fuel but meet safety standards. Inside door panels and
fenders will be among components made from the alloys.
Late last year Ford rolled out its 2015 F-150 with an
aluminum alloy body that made it 700 pounds lighter than earlier
models, allowing for greater fuel efficiency.
"This collaboration (with Alcoa) supports our continued
drive for innovation, as we research automotive applications for
even greater light-weighting," Ford chief technology officer Raj
Nair said in a statement.
The first components using the new aluminum alloy will
appear in the 2016 year model F-150 and the companies said the
alloy will be used to make more parts and appear in more vehicle
platforms in the years to come.
The alloy is part of New York-based Alcoa's strategy of
investing in more advanced aerospace and automotive products
while selling off some of its more traditional yet costly
smelting facilities. The metals firm is in talks with eight
other automakers on using Micromill technology.
Unveiled by Alcoa in December, the Micromill process
produces high-strength aluminum alloy that goes from molten
metal to cooled, coiled metal in 20 minutes versus the 20 days
it takes to roll conventional aluminum.
The alloy is 30 percent stronger that regular aluminum, and
40 percent more formable - meaning it can be shaped into more
intricate forms including inside panels for car doors or
fenders.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)