By Bernie Woodall
| GENEVA, March 5
plans to form new alliances with other automakers in the
European auto market, where the company may lose up to $600
million this year, Chief Executive Alan Mulally said on Monday.
Ford's approach to Europe differs from that of its Detroit
rival General Motors Co, which last week announced a pact
to share purchasing and vehicle development costs with French
automaker Peugeot.
"We have no plans for any other alliances," Mulally told
Reuters at a Ford event ahead of the Geneva auto show. "Now, we
continually look for areas where we might share technology,
where we have common interests."
Instead, Ford will continue "to match production with real
demand," in Europe, a strategy Mulally says has been a tenet of
profitable areas for Ford outside of Europe in recent years.
Ford lost $27 million in Europe last year and lost $190
million in the fourth quarter. Last week, Chief Financial
Officer Lewis Booth said Ford could lose between $500 million
and $600 million in Europe this year if overall auto sales in
Europe come in at 14 million.
GM hopes the alliance will shore up its money-losing
European unit, Opel. As part of the deal, GM will take a 7
percent stake in Peugeot, the second-largest European automaker.
Each company said they will not cut jobs or close plants in
Europe, which has left many analysts skeptical of how the deal
can save GM money.
Ford, the No. 2 U.S. automaker, has its own alliance with
Peugeot, part of which is to make diesel engines.
"We also treasure our relationship with PSA," said Mulally,
using the short-hand for Peugeot. "It's been mutually beneficial
for both of us."
Ford sells vehicles in 19 markets in western Europe. Last
year, Ford's European sales were 1.26 million vehicles, roughly
flat with 2010 levels. In those 19 countries, the industry sold
15.28 million vehicles, Ford said.
Mulally said Ford's European unit "is really in a different
place that some of our competitors" because the automaker has
been aligning production with demand for several years.