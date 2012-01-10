Jan 10 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it expected an Asia Pacific region full-year loss for 2011 because of floods in Thailand.

Ford had previously said it would show a 2011 profit for the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Ford's Chief Executive Alan Mulally affirmed that the full company would show a better pretax operating profit in 2011 than it did in 2010. He was speaking at a Deutsche Bank analysts' conference in Detroit.