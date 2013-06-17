BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.3149 pct
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 1.63 percent on 30 bids at 91-day tbill auction
CHENNAI, India, June 17 Ford Motor Co expects Asia Pacific to contribute 40 percent of its vehicle sales in four to five years, Chief Executive Alan Mulally said on Monday. Mulally is on a visit to the southern Indian city of Chennai ahead of the launch of Ford's EcoSport compact crossover.
May 31 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,379.0 55,158.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t