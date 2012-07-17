* Up to 440 jobs to go at plants in Melbourne, Geelong
* Daily production will be cut by 29 percent
* Ford has lost market share as sales of Falcon model slide
* Government gave aid to Ford in January
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, July 17 Ford Motor Co's
Australian unit announced plans on Tuesday to cut up to 440
jobs, or about 15 percent of its workforce, and slash production
by almost 30 percent to cope with a slide in popularity of its
top model, the Falcon.
Australian car manufacturers have enjoyed solid sales over
the past year despite a subdued economy, although Ford's sales
have lagged, according to industry figures.
The Ford Falcon was once Australia's top-selling vehicle but
now barely makes it into the top-20, hurt by a trend away from
large-engine sedans in favour of small cars and sport utility
vehicles, including Ford's locally made 4WD Territory.
Ford said it would cut production from 209 vehicles per day
to 148 vehicles per day from November 2012 in a response to
changing customer preferences, which have driven an
industry-wide decline in the sale of large vehicles.
"Implementing this structural change is essential to ensure
the longer-term health of the business," Ford Australia
President Bob Graziano said in a statement.
He said most of the up to 440 job losses would be from the
manufacturing operations in Melbourne and nearby Geelong in
Victoria state. Last year, Ford cut 240 local jobs.
Ford said it would shift production to a more profitable
mix, including more Territory vehicles.
GOVERNMENT FUNDING
Ford, which has more than 3,000 employees in Australia, in
January secured more than A$34 million ($35 million) in funding
from state and federal governments to guarantee local production
until 2016.
In April, the car maker introduced a four-cylinder Falcon
model alongside its six- and eight-cylinder versions, hoping to
win back corporate and government fleet buyers after a 24
percent slump in Falcon sales year-on-year.
Ford's market share slipped to fifth place, or 7.9 percent,
for the year to June, compared with 9.1 percent a year earlier,
according to the Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive
Industries.
Ford trailed Toyota, General Motors' Holden
unit, Mazda and Hyundai.
Ford's Australian subsidiary was founded in 1925 in Geelong
and initially assembled Model Ts in a disused woolstore.
Australian car makers have also lost market share as sales
of imports have surged, aided by the strong Australian dollar.
In April, Toyota Motor Corp cut 350 jobs from its manufacturing
plant in Melbourne.