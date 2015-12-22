Dec 21 Google is said to be in talks with
automaker Ford Motor Co to help build the Internet search
company's autonomous cars, Automotive News reported, citing a
person with knowledge of the project.
The contract manufacturing deal, if finalised, is expected
to come during the annual International Consumer Electronics
Show in Las Vegas during the first week of January, Automotive
News said. (bit.ly/1MsCGQ3)
A Google spokesman told Automotive News that the company
would not comment on speculation, although Google officials
confirmed that the company is talking to automakers.
Earlier this year, Google began discussions with most of the
world's top automakers and assembled a team of traditional and
nontraditional suppliers to speed efforts to bring self-driving
cars to the market by 2020.
In June, Google began testing tiny, bubble-shaped
self-driving prototype vehicles of its own design on public
roads around Mountain View. The company has also started testing
self-driving prototypes in Austin.
Google is expected to make its self-driving cars unit, which
will offer rides for hire, a stand-alone business under its
parent company, Alphabet Inc, next year, Bloomberg
reported earlier.
Ford, although lagging behind most competitors, ramped up
its pace to develop self-driving cars earlier this year and said
it would expand advanced safety technology, including automatic
braking, enabling hands-free operation of cars under certain
conditions by automating such basic functions as steering,
braking and throttle.
This was to be included across its global lineup over the
next five years.
Reuters could not independently reach Ford Motor and Google
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
