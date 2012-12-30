DETROIT Dec 29 Ford Motor Co is on track
to sell 2.2 million cars under its main brand this year, up 7
percent from 2011, the automaker said on Saturday, but the
company has acknowledged losing market share as it struggled to
keep up with consumer demand.
It marks the second straight year the No. 2 U.S. automaker
has surpassed the 2 million threshold.
The projected sales jump for the Ford brand falls short of
the overall industry's gains, which many analysts expect to
exceed 13 percent in 2012.
This year is the third in a row that industry sales have
climbed by double digits, as American automakers rebound from a
deep recession that pushed Ford's rivals, General Motors Co
and Chrysler Group LLC, into bankruptcy in 2009.
Earlier this year, Ford said it expected to lose market
share in the United States because it could not build enough
cars and trucks to satisfy consumer demand. Consumers also are
buying fewer pickup trucks than in past years.
Last year, Ford sold just under 2.1 million cars and trucks
under its main brand in the United States. When adding its
upscale Lincoln brand, Ford sold more than 2.1 million cars last
year.