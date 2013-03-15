FRANKFURT, March 15 U.S. carmaker Ford
plans to restart European production of the Mondeo, S-MAX and
Galaxy vehicles in Belgium on Monday after a four month
stoppage, in part because of worker unrest.
Ford had said late in October it would shut its Genk plant
in eastern Belgium and transfer the manufacture of about 120,000
cars annually to a plant in Valencia, resulting in the loss of
about 4,300 jobs by the end of 2014.
Now a majority of employees paid by the hour have voted in
favour of a union deal that allows Ford to go through with the
cuts, the U.S. carmaker can soon start building around 800 cars
in two shift operation every day at the plant.
"We fully recognise that this has been a difficult time for
everyone at the Ford Genk plant, our suppliers and the local
community," said Philippe Verbeeck, Operations Manager at Ford
Genk, in a statement on Friday.
Ford said the move was an "important step towards rebuilding
dealer stocks" and reaffirmed its plan to continue making cars
in Genk through the end of next year, so long as "a return to
normal working is achieved".
The news came as German trade union IG Metall said on Friday
that workers in two of the four German plants at Ford's
competitor Opel, a unit of General Motors, agreed to a
restructuring that includes a wage freeze.
Workers at Opel's Bochum plant, where car production is
scheduled to cease at the end of 2016, have yet to vote on the
deal as negotiations over investment pledges continue. A date
has not yet been set.